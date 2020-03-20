Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9,293.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,370,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 225,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,151. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $168.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

