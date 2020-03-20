State Street Corp Acquires 65,896 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.53% of Athersys worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Athersys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,271. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 148.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

