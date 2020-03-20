State Street Corp Boosts Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

State Street Corp raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.99% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 264,192 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $396,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

