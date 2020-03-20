State Street Corp Buys 36,718 Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.85% of Tcr2 Therapeutics worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.