State Street Corp Buys 556,628 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.15% of VBI Vaccines worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,319. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

