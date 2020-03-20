State Street Corp Buys 6,495 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.19% of Stratus Properties worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRS. ValuEngine raised Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of STRS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 0.39. Stratus Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

