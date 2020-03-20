State Street Corp Buys 7,774 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.60% of Malvern Bancorp worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,202. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

