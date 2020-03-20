State Street Corp Decreases Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 207,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $17,259,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 222,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. 33,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,990. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

