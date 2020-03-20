State Street Corp Grows Stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Bitauto worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bitauto during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Bitauto by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 265,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 129,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 143.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 195,970 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BITA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BITA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,000. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

