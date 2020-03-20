State Street Corp Grows Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 476.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in China Mobile by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in China Mobile by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 452,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in China Mobile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 80,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,608. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

