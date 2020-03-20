State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.62% of C&F Financial worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP John A. Seaman III purchased 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $245,988.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $75,376. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C&F Financial stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. C&F Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.