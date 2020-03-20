State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.47% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 955,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,200,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,564 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,952. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

