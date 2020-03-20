State Street Corp Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.61% of Replimune Group worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,038. Replimune Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REPL. BidaskClub cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

