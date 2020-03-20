State Street Corp Has $2.81 Million Position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

State Street Corp increased its position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.40% of MDC Partners worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 647.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

MDCA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 1,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,051. MDC Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.23.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky purchased 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,274.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

