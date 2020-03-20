State Street Corp Has $2.87 Million Stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

State Street Corp raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.50% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCCY stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 12,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,202. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.40.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

