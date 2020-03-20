State Street Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.17% of Noodles & Co worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

