State Street Corp Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

State Street Corp cut its position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,536,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.27% of Pampa Energia worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

PAM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 10,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,817. The company has a market cap of $660.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

Pampa Energia Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.