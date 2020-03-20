State Street Corp Has $2.99 Million Position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.57% of Universal Logistics worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 33.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.48. 625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,684. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $345.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

