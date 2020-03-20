State Street Corp Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.05% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

ELOX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. 45,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELOX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

