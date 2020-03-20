State Street Corp Has $3 Million Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of Delta Apparel worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 132,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Bradley Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $31,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,857. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.