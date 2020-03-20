State Street Corp Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. State Street Corp owned 0.75% of Red River Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRBI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of RRBI traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.