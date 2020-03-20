State Street Corp Purchases 10,949 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.30. 173,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

