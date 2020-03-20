State Street Corp Purchases 25,127 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 55,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

