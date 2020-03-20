State Street Corp Purchases 31,256 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,157. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DNB Markets lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

