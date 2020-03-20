State Street Corp Purchases 40,228 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.09% of Mesa Air Group worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5,086.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 14,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,595. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

