State Street Corp Purchases 7,845 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.22% of Unity Bancorp worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.