State Street Corp Raises Position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of International Money Express worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in International Money Express by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 332,478 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. International Money Express Inc has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.