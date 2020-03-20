State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.02% of Montage Resources worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 310,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Montage Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MR shares. ValuEngine cut Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital cut Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE MR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Montage Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

