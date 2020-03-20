State Street Corp Sells 10,318 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLI. FMR LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,672. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

