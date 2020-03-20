State Street Corp Sells 171,539 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,539 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.05% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 159,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 13.12. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

