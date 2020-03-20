State Street Corp Sells 67,086 Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,086 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Entravision Communication worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,603. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.