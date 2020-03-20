State Street Corp Takes $3.03 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.81. 39,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,224. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

