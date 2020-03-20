Status 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.51 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, Gatecoin, Huobi and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Status has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $45.21 million and $44.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.02564676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00036065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, ABCC, Koinex, Gate.io, Ovis, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, BigONE, ZB.COM, Bancor Network, Binance, IDAX, Bithumb, Poloniex, Tidex, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Neraex, Cobinhood, GOPAX, IDCM, DDEX, Liqui, Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Huobi, DEx.top and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

