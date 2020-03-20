Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307,772 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,213. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 3,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.