Steem Market Capitalization Hits $69.39 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and approximately $43.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003099 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 380,846,079 coins and its circulating supply is 363,871,985 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, GOPAX, Bithumb, Poloniex, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

