Stellar Price Hits $0.0404 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $818.05 million and approximately $414.37 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoMarket, Vebitcoin, Stellarport and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.02570559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00192930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00103670 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,903 coins and its circulating supply is 20,266,516,633 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Kraken, Koineks, CoinEgg, RippleFox, Kucoin, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, Koinex, Kryptono, Binance, Sistemkoin, Kuna, GOPAX, C2CX, OTCBTC, BCEX, Bitfinex, Ovis, Poloniex, Stronghold, CryptoMarket, BitMart, Bittrex, OKEx, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, ABCC, CEX.IO, ZB.COM, Exrates, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

