Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.61% of Sterling Construction worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 3,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

