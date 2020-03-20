Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

