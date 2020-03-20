Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,713 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 30,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

