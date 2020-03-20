Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 166,985 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 361.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Veritex worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veritex by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 38,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $604.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.