Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 94,767 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Cinemark worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

