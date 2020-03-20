Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 56,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

