Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,277 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Blackline worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Blackline by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 687,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blackline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Blackline by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 121,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,727. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 0.62. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

