Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,613 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

BR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.26. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

