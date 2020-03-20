Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,859 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $142,950,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 920,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

LBRDK traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $92.91. 36,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 146.14 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

