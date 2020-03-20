Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,291 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

