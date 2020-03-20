Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NVG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 109,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

