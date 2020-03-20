Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 137,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of XAR stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,618. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.