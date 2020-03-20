Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.73% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.01. 14,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

