Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after buying an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 483,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,321,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,607,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $13.92. 5,082,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,488,706. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

